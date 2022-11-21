Sangrur: Water survey over, 45 villages cling to hope

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, November 20

Residents of 45 villages are hopeful of getting canal water soon for agriculture purposes as the state government has completed an initial survey. These villages are not covered under the canal irrigation system yet.

These villages are in four Assembly constituencies, including Malerkotla, Amargarh, Dhuri and Mehal Kalan. All villages are in “dark” zone.

“All farmers of these 45 villages are suffering as there is no canal water supply to their fields. They are solely dependent on groundwater, which is depleting fast. As we started protesting in this regard, the state government has completed the survey. We are hopeful that we will get the canal water supply in the near future,” said said Bhupinder Longowal, a leader of the Kirti Kisan Union.

After farmers of the area, along with the union, started a protest, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann got to know about the issue. Some senior officers said the CM acted quickly and sought details of such villages.

Teams of officers visited various villages and took details of land, besides the water requirement. In the coming days, they would prepare a report about the likely demand of water. Then, technical officers will check whether there is a need to construct a new canal or they need to upgrade the capacity of the Kotla Branch Canal.

