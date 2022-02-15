‘We aim to make state drug-free’: Raghav Chadha

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 14

State AAP co-incharge Raghav Chadha today said the BJP, Congress and SAD were “without agenda”, while our aim was to make Punjab ‘chitta mukt’ (drug-free).

Campaigning for AAP’s Gurdev Singh Dev Maan in Nabha, Chadha took a jibe at CM Charanjit Channi over the seizure of Rs 10 crore and arrest of his nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey by the ED.

He termed as propaganda Channi’s statement that Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the state’s CM, instead of Bhagwant Mann.

“People should vote for the AAP for a ‘chitta mukt’ Punjab, for employment in the state and to end corruption,” he said. —