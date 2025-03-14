Punjab Congress affairs incharge and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel today downplayed the differences within the party unit, saying, “The Congress is a family. We all work with each other. On 18th March, there would be a legislative party meeting. Everybody will be given responsibility and dignity.”

Baghel, who held a five-hour meeting with Punjab Congress leaders at the AICC headquarters in the national capital, also refuted reports of the state leaders presenting an internal report to the party high command. “This is just a rumour. There is no truth in this,” he said. This was the second Punjab Congress meeting Baghel had called since he became the Punjab affairs in charge. The first meeting was held in Chandigarh.

“This is a year of strengthening the party. We held threadbare discussions. The Congress is strong in Punjab,” said Baghel. Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu skipped the meeting. On Sidhu’s absence, Baghel said, “He is not the only who has not come, there are many others as well.”