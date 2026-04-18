The recently launched health scheme came as a boon for a poor family who are all thankful to god for the timely help that came their way.

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The journey from Patiala to Sangrur may appear short on a map, but for Gurpinder Jeet Singh, a driver from Patiala, it became a long and difficult passage marked by repeated hospital visits, rising medical expenses, and the struggle to save his mother’s life.

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His 65-year-old mother, Baljit Kaur, was diagnosed with uterine cancer after initially suffering from weakness and loss of appetite, setting off months of treatment, uncertainty, and financial stress for the family.

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Recalling the early signs of illness, Gurpinder Jeet Singh said, “She gradually stopped eating. Even drinking water became difficult.” He added that after visiting local clinics, she was referred to Rajindra Hospital, where tests confirmed the diagnosis and treatment began immediately, but expenses rose rapidly.

Detailing the financial strain, Gurpinder Jeet Singh said, “In the first few weeks, we spent over Rs 60,000. As a driver, arranging more money was difficult. I started thinking about loans and selling belongings.”

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He further stated that doctors advised chemotherapy followed by surgery, depending on her response. During this period of consultations across hospitals, he learned about the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana.

Explaining how the scheme changed the course of treatment, Gurpinder Jeet Singh said, “Someone at the hospital mentioned it. I didn’t believe it at first, but I checked and completed the formalities.”

He added that after verification, the family was enrolled under the scheme, which provides cashless treatment across government and empanelled private hospitals, requiring only basic identification for enrolment.

Following registration, Baljit Kaur continued chemotherapy and later underwent surgery, with doctors emphasising that uninterrupted treatment was crucial.

She underwent around 12 chemotherapy sessions before an eight-hour surgery and remained in the ICU on ventilator support for several days before stabilising.

Recalling those moments, Gurpinder Jeet Singh said, “She was in the ICU for days. We just waited outside.”

He further shared that she was later discharged after observation and is now recovering at home, with gradual improvement.

Estimating the overall cost of treatment, Gurpinder Jeet Singh said that chemotherapy, surgery, ICU stay and medicines would have cost around Rs 8–10 lakh, with most expenses covered under the scheme, though some medicines had to be purchased separately due to non-availability at the hospital.

Highlighting the biggest relief for the family, Gurpinder Jeet Singh said, “The biggest relief is that we didn’t have to stop treatment because of money.”

Today, Baljit Kaur is back home and recovering slowly, eating a little more, speaking a little more, and regaining strength with each passing day.

The treatment, worth more than Rs 8 lakh, including chemotherapy, surgery, ICU care, medicines, and hospital stay, was largely covered under the scheme, easing what once seemed like an insurmountable burden.