"We know how to fight alone, win and run govt": Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab

ANI

Ludhiana, September 6

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, speaking on INDIA's seat-sharing strategy in Punjab, said, “We know how to fight alone, win and run the government.”

ਅਸੀਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਹਰ ਖੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ…ਅਸੀਂ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਬਣਾਉਣਾ ਵੀ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਤੇ ਸਰਕਾਰਾਂ ਚਲਾਉਣਾ ਵੀ ਜਾਣਦੇ ਹਾਂ..ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਲਈ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ.. pic.twitter.com/Y4tF5B621e — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 6, 2023

Addressing the media in Ludhiana, CM Mann said, “This is a hypothetical question for now. But the Aam Aadmi Party fought the Punjab assembly polls alone and won 92 seats, it fought the Delhi assembly polls and won. In Gujarat, we won 13 per cent of the total vote share. AAP became the National Party in such an early stage. We know how to fight alone, win, and run the government.”

The statement comes after the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), a coalition of 28 opposition parties, shifted into election mode, initiating urgent talks on seat-sharing arrangements, key panels and a public campaign next month to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

"We are taking decisions in favour of the people of Punjab. People adore us. We are working on education, health, infrastructure, electricity, employment, etc. But, what will be the circumstances regarding the 2024 elections, it is being considered now", CM Mann added.

On September 1, the opposition parties, united under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), concluded their third meeting in Maharashtra's Mumbai and adopted resolutions to collectively contest the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections while announcing that seat-sharing arrangements would be finalized as soon as possible through a spirit of give-and-take.

Leaders from various opposition parties within the INDIA alliance engaged in intensive discussions where they formally adopted a resolution outlining their election strategy. The theme they have chosen for the elections is "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India" (India will unite, India will win) in an effort to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government.

"We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take," said the resolution.

The first meeting of the joint opposition was held in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

