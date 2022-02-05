We need someone 'honest' at top in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 4

Days before the Congress is to take a call on its CM face, PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said Punjab needed someone “honest” at the top who could make a difference.

Sidhu said the real fight was to choose between mafia and Punjab. “People feel deceived. They want a change. Not given an honest choice, voters will select another option (party),” he said. The PCC chief argued that to “resurrect” Punjab, a road map was needed and more importantly, a person who could implement that. “Your destiny depends on what or who you choose. It is choice, not chance, that determines your destiny. The policy-driven road map is there, but the question is who will implement it. It all depends on the CM, who should have the moral authority and ethics to make it happen. If one at the top is part of the land, sand or liquor mafia, he can never implement the agenda,” he said.

Sidhu said the Congress high command had to live up to its legacy of attaining Independence for the country and providing it the Constitution. He said he was confident the decision (on CM face) would be taken while keeping Punjab’s interests and mood on mind.

Asked if he would accept the party’s decision, Sidhu said: “There is no question of my accepting it or not. The voice of the people is the voice of God.” Addressing his supporters on Thursday evening, Sidhu had claimed that the “people sitting at the top wanted a weak CM, someone who danced to their tunes”.

