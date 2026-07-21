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Home / Punjab / Weak monsoon, fertiliser crunch hit paddy cultivation

Weak monsoon, fertiliser crunch hit paddy cultivation

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:20 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Paddy cultivation in Punjab.
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Paddy cultivation in Punjab is under threat from a weak monsoon, restricted supply of fertilisers and the West Asia conflict that has slowed down basmati rice exports.

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The area under paddy cultivation (basmati and non-basmati) so far this year has been 30.58 lakh hectares, as compared to 32.43 lakh hectares till this time last year. Interestingly, the non-basmati paddy, which has a predominantly domestic market and is purchased at MSP by government agencies, is being cultivated on 25.88 lakh hectares, which is similar to last year.

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It is mainly the area under basmati paddy varieties that has reduced this year, with only 4.70 lakh hectares as compared to 6.70 lakh hectares last year. Basmati is mainly exported to West Asia, and specifically the UAE and Iran, besides countries in Europe and the USA. “The ongoing US-Iran conflict threatens these exports, which has dampened farmers’ interest in basmati. They fear that if exports are hit, they will not get remunerative prices,” Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Agriculture Minister, Punjab, told The Tribune. He added that officials are counselling farmers not to withdraw from basmati cultivation. The other major issue this year is the restricted supply of fertilisers. While Punjab needs 15.50 lakh quintal of fertilisers for the kharif season that begins in April, the state has been allocated 13.90 lakh quintals this year, due to supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

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