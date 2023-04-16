Weaker sections looted by their leaders: Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Mehandpur (Ropar), April 15

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said self-proclaimed leaders of weaker and underprivileged sections have ruined the future of this section of society by usurping the money meant for scholarship of the students.

Addressing a gathering at a function organised by Sri Guru Ravidass Sadhu Sampraday Society here, the CM said the poor had been ditched by those who claimed to be their leaders.

The Chief Minister claimed the previous governments were neck-deep in corruption and the ministers along with other leaders looted the money meant for the public.

“It is well-known that two machines for counting notes were recovered from a former minister’s house in Punjab,” he said.

During the successive regimes, the healthcare and education sectors were blatantly ignored to ensure help to big hospitals and educational institutes, he claimed.

Similarly in the transport sector, the public sector undertakings were dominated by private transporters thereby leading to woes of common man, he added.

Talking about the achievements of his government, he said after assuming charge of office, his government had taken various pro-people initiatives. He said his government was providing free power to residents as a result of which 80 per cent people were getting zero bills.

Mann said more than 9,000 acres of land had been freed from the illegal occupation of the affluent people.