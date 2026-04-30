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Home / Punjab / Weapon yet to be traced in Punjab Warehousing Corporation official's suicide case

Weapon yet to be traced in Punjab Warehousing Corporation official's suicide case

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PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
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Former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. File photo
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Questions are being raised over the police probe into the suicide case of Punjab Warehousing Corporation officer Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, as the weapon allegedly used by former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar to assault him has not been recovered so far.

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Randhawa’s wife Upinder Kaur has repeatedly alleged that her husband was humiliated, thrashed and struck on the head with the butt of a pistol by Bhullar. Despite those claims, the police have yet to initiate recovery of the weapon. She had expressed dejection over the snail’s pace of investigation.

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Sarabjit Singh, counsel for Randhawa family, alleged that when the police took the custody of Laljit Bhullar in the case, it did not mention about the recovery of weapon. This shows the real “intentions” of the police, he alleged.

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Robin Hans, SHO of the Ranjit Avenue police station, where the FIR against Laljit Bhullar, his father Sukhdev Singh and personal assistant Dilbagh Singh was registered, refuted the allegations. He said the police had sought details of the arms licences of Bhullar and other accused in the case from the Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran. He said they had received the information and the weapon would be recovered soon. As per information, Laljit had one 7.62 mm pistol while his father Sukhdev Singh has a double-barrel gun and a .32 bore revolver in his name. Dilbagh has a .45 bore pistol.

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