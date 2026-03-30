Weather news: Spring arrives slowly as rain, snow persist across North India

Despite the official arrival of spring, weather conditions across northern India suggest that winter is reluctant to loosen its grip.

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Several regions, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, continue to experience snowfall, rainfall and below-normal temperatures, with forecasts indicating a gradual rather than abrupt seasonal transition.

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Higher reaches of districts such as Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti witnessed fresh snowfall on Sunday, while mid and lower hills received intermittent rainfall.

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Key tourist areas near Manali, including the southern portal of the Atal Tunnel, recorded light snowfall, drawing visitors eager to enjoy the lingering winter conditions.

The meteorological centre in Shimla has issued an orange alert warning of hailstorms, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–60 kmph in isolated parts of Mandi, Kullu, and Shimla districts. The department has also predicted a continued wet spell across the state until April 4, influenced by an approaching western disturbance expected to impact northwest India from April 2.

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Rainfall activity has been widespread, with Kangra receiving the highest precipitation at 18.5 mm, followed closely by Solan and Manali. Gusty winds and thunderstorms were also reported in parts of the state, contributing to a noticeable drop in daytime temperatures. Tabo remained one of the coldest locations, while Una recorded the highest daytime temperature at 28.6°C—still below seasonal norms.

Punjab and Haryana

Punjab and Haryana also experienced rainfall, leading to a dip in temperatures across several cities, including Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Ambala. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 27.3°C, significantly lower than usual for this time of year.

While the showers have brought temporary relief from rising temperatures, they have raised concerns among farmers. Strong winds and unseasonal rain could potentially damage standing wheat crops, a critical harvest at this time.

New Delhi

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, the India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain later in the day. The national capital recorded moderate air quality with an AQI of 166 and temperatures hovering between 29°C and 31°C.

The weather pattern shows a slow transition into spring, marked by fluctuating temperatures and continued precipitation across the region.

With PTI inputs