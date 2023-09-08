 Weeding out employee with curable disease unfair, says High Court : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Weeding out employee with curable disease unfair, says High Court

Weeding out employee with curable disease unfair, says High Court

Weeding out employee with curable disease unfair, says High Court


Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has described as “highly unjustified and unfair” the weeding out an employee on the ground of his inability to complete basic training following curable disease suffered after joining the service.

The ruling by Justice Jagmohan Bansal came on a petition filed against the Union of India and other respondents by Amarnath Ram through counsel Deepak Jindal for setting aside order dated April 23, 2014, where his name was struck off from the strength of respondent — Border Security Force

Jindal told the Bench during the course of hearing that the petitioner was provisionally selected as a constable, but suffered from fever in September 2011. He underwent treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, from October 2011 to May 2012, before the institute in its report confirmed that petitioner might rejoin his duty and was fit for the job. Refusing to accept the PGI’s report, the respondents asked the petitioner to face the medical board.

The petitioner was examined by the medical board, which expressed opinion that he was unfit to undergo basic recruitment training and was also unsuitable for further retention in service. He was re-examined by a review medical board, which, too, declared him unfit for the basic training.

Justice Bansal observed the petitioner could not undergo the basic training. He, as such, could not be retained in the force. But he suffered from alleged disease post-recruitment after being found fit for the job at the time of recruitment,

“A person after joining service may become incompetent to complete basic training while on duty on account of reasons beyond his control like accident during the movement of force from one place to another place, attacked by militants, etc. In such circumstances, it cannot be concluded that a person, who has fulfilled all required parameters at the time of recruitment, should be weeded out because after joining, on account of unavoidable circumstances, he has become unable to undergo basic training,” Justice Bansal observed.

Disposing of the petition, Justice Bansal directed the respondents to sympathetically reconsider the petitioner’s case for any post other than that of a constable. “If the respondents come to a conclusion that the petitioner cannot be considered for any post other than constable, the competent authority will pass a speaking order after granting opportunity of hearing to the petitioner.”

What ruling says

Justice Jagmohan Bansal ruled that a person after joining service may become incompetent to complete basic training while on duty on account of reasons beyond his control. In such circumstances, it cannot be concluded that a person should be weeded out because he has become unable to undergo basic training

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

2
Sports

Gautam Gambhir: Being a cricketer is the biggest regret of my life

3
Trending

Navjot Singh Sidhu lauds cancer-stricken wife's 'fortitude and strength'

4
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

5
Punjab

Punjab police arrest drug trafficker who sent swimmers to collect 50-kg heroin consignment from Pakistan

6
Science Technology

Aditya-L1 takes selfie, images of earth and moon; ISRO shares video

7
India

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

8
Trending

UPI ATM unveiled: Get ready for hassle-free, cardless cash withdrawals

9
Entertainment

I always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work, says Ayushmann Khurrana

10
India

Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...

Spain's President tests positive for Covid, to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi

Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid

After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today, counting starts

INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypolls today; BJP takes early lead in Tripura, SP in Uttar Pradesh

The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...

Kolkata: Director, principal, cook of safe home 'raped' minor girl for 10 years; arrested

Director, principal, cook of children's home in Kolkata repeatedly 'raped' minor girl over 10 years

The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the alle...

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

His account was banned after there were complaints about the...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Amritsar: Import of dry fruits, fresh fruits via Attari-Wagah border doubles

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Upcoming film Mission Raniganj retains fizz despite title change

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Bathinda: Cop found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

23-year-old held for raping minor

MP Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at BDC

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils’ housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Jalandhar brothers' suicide: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held