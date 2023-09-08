Weeding out employee with curable disease unfair, says High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, September 7

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has described as “highly unjustified and unfair” the weeding out an employee on the ground of his inability to complete basic training following curable disease suffered after joining the service.

The ruling by Justice Jagmohan Bansal came on a petition filed against the Union of India and other respondents by Amarnath Ram through counsel Deepak Jindal for setting aside order dated April 23, 2014, where his name was struck off from the strength of respondent — Border Security Force

Jindal told the Bench during the course of hearing that the petitioner was provisionally selected as a constable, but suffered from fever in September 2011. He underwent treatment at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, from October 2011 to May 2012, before the institute in its report confirmed that petitioner might rejoin his duty and was fit for the job. Refusing to accept the PGI’s report, the respondents asked the petitioner to face the medical board.

The petitioner was examined by the medical board, which expressed opinion that he was unfit to undergo basic recruitment training and was also unsuitable for further retention in service. He was re-examined by a review medical board, which, too, declared him unfit for the basic training.

Justice Bansal observed the petitioner could not undergo the basic training. He, as such, could not be retained in the force. But he suffered from alleged disease post-recruitment after being found fit for the job at the time of recruitment,

“A person after joining service may become incompetent to complete basic training while on duty on account of reasons beyond his control like accident during the movement of force from one place to another place, attacked by militants, etc. In such circumstances, it cannot be concluded that a person, who has fulfilled all required parameters at the time of recruitment, should be weeded out because after joining, on account of unavoidable circumstances, he has become unable to undergo basic training,” Justice Bansal observed.

Disposing of the petition, Justice Bansal directed the respondents to sympathetically reconsider the petitioner’s case for any post other than that of a constable. “If the respondents come to a conclusion that the petitioner cannot be considered for any post other than constable, the competent authority will pass a speaking order after granting opportunity of hearing to the petitioner.”

