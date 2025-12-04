Week after removal of Mayor, Parveen Peena appointed as officiating Mayor of Moga Municipal Corporation

Parveen Peena has been appointed as the Officiating Mayor (Acting Mayor) of the Moga Municipal Corporation. The appointment follows the removal and expulsion of the previous Mayor, Baljit Singh Channi.

​Peena, who was previously serving as the Senior Deputy Mayor of the corporation, was elevated to the top post by his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He took charge in the presence of Moga MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora.

The elevation comes after Baljit Singh Channi was suspended and asked to resign by the AAP following allegations of corruption, including purportedly accepting a bribe. The city's Municipal Corporation elections are due in February of next year, and Peena will serve as the Officiating Mayor until then.