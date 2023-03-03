Week on, no FIR in Ajnala clash

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 2

Though Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah today over the law and order situation, especially in view of the Ajnala incident, the Amritsar rural police are yet to register an FIR.

Protest by Sena faction activists Activists of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thakeray) held a protest at Sant Singh Sukha Singh Chowk and wanted to burn the effigy of Amritpal Singh

However, several activists of Sikh organisations also reached and warned them. The Sena activists were protesting against police inaction

On February 23, armed supporters of radical preacher Amritpal Singh stormed into Ajnala police station, forcing the police to release his supporter and kidnapping suspect Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan.

Amritpal was also an accused along with six others. The incident had left six policemen, including former international hockey player and SP Jugraj Singh injured.

DGP Gaurav Yadav had assured of action against Amritpal and his supporters after recording the statements of the injured policemen. However, neither the police had recorded the statements of the injured, nor registered an FIR in this connection.

SSP Satinder Singh confirmed that no case had been registered till now.

Meanwhile, a high drama was witnessed when activists of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thakeray) held a protest at Sant Singh Sukha Singh Chowk and wanted to burn the effigy of Amritpal Singh. However, several activists of Sikh organisations also reached and warned against burning it. The Sena activists were protesting against police inaction in the Ajnala incident.

The police officials reached the spot and intervened and sought one week for taking action in the case.

Sanjiv Bhaskar, Sena president, said the police had sought one week. If they failed to register an FIR against Amritpal, they would hold an agitation and burn his effigy. On the other hand, Sikh activists alleged that they would not allow such fringe elements to hold demonstration and burn the effigy of Amritpal.