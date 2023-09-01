Weeks after breach, many still living under trees in Tarn Taran

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 31

More than two weeks after Ghadum and Basti Lal Singh villages were flooded following a breach along the Sutlej, a number of families are still living under trees on the national highway.

The affected families have lost their crops and their land is unfit for growing a fresh crop. Farmer Sukhchain Singh said, “More than 20 families of our village are living in the open. The breach has been plugged, but we do not know how will we resume our normal lives. No help has been provided to us. ”

Another farmer Shinder Singh said: “We see long queues of VIPs’ vehicles touring our area throughout the day, but no one has provided help to us.”

DC Sandeep Kumar said he had ordered the Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, to ensure the vaccination of the livestock. He urged the residents to stay in relief camps.

