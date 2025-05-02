DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / “We’ll fiercely protect our lifeline”: Harjot Bains, Punjab Deputy Speaker visit Nangal dam

“We’ll fiercely protect our lifeline”: Harjot Bains, Punjab Deputy Speaker visit Nangal dam

Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri asserted that Punjabis, having made significant sacrifices for the country, will now stand firm in fighting for their rights
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Nangal, Updated At : 10:12 PM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains makes second straight visit to the Nangal dam on Friday. Photo: Punjab DPR
Advertisement

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, visited the Nangal dam on Friday evening to ensure that Punjab’s water would not be released to Haryana. During their visit, they also met AAP workers who have been safeguarding the dam around the clock. The officials provided updates on the current situation.

Bains praised the workers, stating, “AAP workers are safeguarding Punjab’s interests like soldiers.” He further informed that officials at the Nangal dam under Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) have been instructed to prevent any excess water from being released to other states.

Bains emphasised the importance of water for Punjab, saying, “Water is our lifeline, and we’ll fiercely protect it. Despite the Bhakra dam being in our region and canals originating from here, our villages lack access to water. With the paddy season approaching, sharing our water with other states is unthinkable.”

Advertisement

Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri asserted that Punjabis, having made significant sacrifices for the country, will now stand firm in fighting for their rights.

BBMB removes 17-year-old debris

Advertisement

In a separate incident, AAP workers, led by Dr Sanjiv Gautam, clashed with BBMB officials over the removal of debris from a cinema hall demolished in 2008 in an open ground. After heated arguments, BBMB officials agreed to their demand and deployed an earthmoving machine and a tipper to clear the debris.

“We are beginning the removal of debris today at the request of Nangal residents,” an official stated. “A committee will decide the next course of action.”

AAP workers criticised BBMB, alleging that it had turned Nangal into a “graveyard”. They announced, “No more demolitions by BBMB in Nangal henceforth.”

The controversy comes two days after the Rupnagar administration launched its ‘Saaf Ropar’ campaign.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper