“We’ll fiercely protect our lifeline”: Harjot Bains, Punjab Deputy Speaker visit Nangal dam

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Punjab Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri, visited the Nangal dam on Friday evening to ensure that Punjab’s water would not be released to Haryana. During their visit, they also met AAP workers who have been safeguarding the dam around the clock. The officials provided updates on the current situation.

Bains praised the workers, stating, “AAP workers are safeguarding Punjab’s interests like soldiers.” He further informed that officials at the Nangal dam under Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) have been instructed to prevent any excess water from being released to other states.

Bains emphasised the importance of water for Punjab, saying, “Water is our lifeline, and we’ll fiercely protect it. Despite the Bhakra dam being in our region and canals originating from here, our villages lack access to water. With the paddy season approaching, sharing our water with other states is unthinkable.”

Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri asserted that Punjabis, having made significant sacrifices for the country, will now stand firm in fighting for their rights.

BBMB removes 17-year-old debris

In a separate incident, AAP workers, led by Dr Sanjiv Gautam, clashed with BBMB officials over the removal of debris from a cinema hall demolished in 2008 in an open ground. After heated arguments, BBMB officials agreed to their demand and deployed an earthmoving machine and a tipper to clear the debris.

“We are beginning the removal of debris today at the request of Nangal residents,” an official stated. “A committee will decide the next course of action.”

AAP workers criticised BBMB, alleging that it had turned Nangal into a “graveyard”. They announced, “No more demolitions by BBMB in Nangal henceforth.”

The controversy comes two days after the Rupnagar administration launched its ‘Saaf Ropar’ campaign.