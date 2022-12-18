We’re in touch with FBI on Goldy Brar’s arrest: Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi, December 17
Dogged by his recent claim about the detention of mastermind of singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder Goldy Brar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it is a ‘top secret’.
Mann, in an interview with a TV channel, said the Punjab Government was working with national agencies, along with the American security agency FBI.
“It is a top secret. However, people will come to know everything soon. We are in touch with the FBI. It is a foreign country. We have to abide by their laws,” said Mann.
Mann was at the receiving end when his government could not substantiate his claim of Goldy’s detention. He had said: “Being the head of the state, I am telling you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar, has been detained in America. It is a confirmed news. The California police have detained him. They have contacted the Indian Government and informed them about his detention. They have asked whether he needs to be deported.”
Consequent upon his statement, an audio clip had surfaced on social media in which Brar was purportedly heard claiming he was not in custody and had challenged the Indian police to arrest him. — TNS
Pat for cops
- On questions of failure on law & order in the light of recent RPG attacks in the state, Mann said the police were one of the best in the country
- “Our police force is working in tandem with the national security agencies, including the NIA and the BSF, because it’s a border state,” Mann said
