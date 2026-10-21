Western disturbance to bring rain on Oct 24, 25 to Punjab, Haryana after 10-day dry spell

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect north-west India from October 24 bringing with it the possibility of rain at a few places in Punjab and Haryana, the weather department said on Wednesday.

Light rainfall is likely at isolated places on October 24 and 25, according to a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. The rainfall is expected after a dry spell prevailing over the region for the past 10 days.

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In addition to the expected western disturbance, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north Haryana and its neighbourhood at an altitude of 1,500 metres above mean sea level, the bulletin added.

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A western disturbance is an extra-tropical storm that originates over the Mediterranean region and travels east across West Asia and brings non-monsoon rain and snow to the north-western parts of the Indian subcontinent.

On October 24, rainfall is expected in the south-western regions of Punjab and the adjoining areas of western Haryana, while on October 25, rain is likely in the northern areas of Punjab and some more areas of western Haryana.

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Over the past 24 hours, day as well as night temperatures in both the states remained normal.

The maximum temperature recorded in Punjab was 33.5 degrees Celsius at Bathinda, while the lowest was 14.0 degrees Celsius at Adampur. In Haryana, the highest and lowest temperatures were 32.9 degrees Celsius at Hisar and 15.0 degrees Celsius at Narnaul.

Though rainfall in October was severely deficient in both the states during the first week of the month, a wet spell spread over several days later improved the situation, making the monthly rains above normal by 231 per cent in Punjab and by 169 per cent in Haryana.

From October 1 till the morning of October 21, Punjab received 25.5 mm rain against the long period average (LPA) of 7.7 mm for this period. Correspondingly, Haryana received 23.4 mm against the LPA of 8.7 mm.

Barring Moga and Tarn Taran districts in Punjab, rainfall has been above the LPA in all other areas so far this month. In Haryana, the rainfall has been deficient in the districts of Rewari, Mahendragarh and Bhiwani.

Ropar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot received the highest amount of rainfall amongst all districts in Punjab during October, while in Haryana, the wettest districts have been Yamunanagar, Ambala, Sonepat and Panchkula.