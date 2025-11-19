Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday ignited a fresh political debate over Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, firmly dismissing allegations that stubble-burning in Punjab is responsible for the capital’s toxic smog.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Mann argued that meteorological patterns make it impossible for smoke from Punjab to travel to Delhi. He claimed that winds would need to blow “from north to south at 30 kmph for 10 days straight” for the smoke to reach the national capital — a scenario he described as unrealistic.

Advertisement

"The smoke from Punjab doesn't even reach Delhi. For smoke to travel from Punjab to Delhi in 10 days, it requires wind blowing from North to South at 30 kmph, which never happens...The smoke that travels to Delhi stays over Connaught Place! What a joke!.. There are Haryana, Rajasthan and UP neighbouring Delhi, plus Delhi's own pollution...Even before paddy harvesting began in Punjab, Delhi's AQI reached 400... 99% of the paddy harvested in Punjab is sent across the country, rice is not even a staple food for people of Punjab..." said Mann.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also asserted that paddy harvesting in Punjab cannot be blamed, noting that Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) had already crossed 400 before harvesting began. He further stated that 99 per cent of Punjab’s rice is exported and not widely consumed by locals.

Meanwhile, Delhi woke up to intense smog on Tuesday, with an average AQI of 341 at 7 a.m., placing it in the “very poor” category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The air quality showed virtually no improvement from Monday, when the AQI stood at 351.

Advertisement

Several key monitoring stations—Dhaula Kuan (AQI 365), Anand Vihar (381), Ghazipur (345), and Akshardham (381)—also reported “very poor” pollution levels.

Under CPCB norms, an AQI of 0–50 is classified as “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor”, and 401–500 “severe”.

The political blame game intensified as Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of “forcing” farmers to burn stubble despite central incentives. Sirsa claimed that masked individuals were seen burning crop residue and alleged that an AAP worker admitted to being compelled to do so.

He also criticised AAP for what he called a “role reversal”, pointing out that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had previously explained how Punjab’s stubble smoke affects Delhi. “Now the same people are silent when they are in power,” Sirsa said, while also acknowledging that pollution sources include Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Inputs from ANI