What happened at LPU? A step-by-step timeline of the violence

A protest by students of Lovely Professional University (LPU) over an alleged sexual assault of a female student escalated into violence, arson and clashes with police in Phagwara over the weekend.

The allegation remains under investigation. Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), while LPU has denied that the alleged incident took place on campus and described the claims as “false, baseless and fabricated rumours”.

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Here is what happened, step by step:

1. Allegations circulate among students

The unrest began after claims circulated among students and on social media that a female student had allegedly been sexually assaulted at Girls Hostel-3 (GH3) on the LPU campus.

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According to accounts cited by police and reports, students alleged that an outsider working at the university had entered the hostel. Some students also linked the allegation to the death by suicide of a woman student.

However, the identity of the alleged victim and several details circulating on social media have not been independently established.

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2. Students begin protesting in the early hours

The protest gathered momentum around 1–2 am on Sunday, with students assembling near the hostel and subsequently moving towards the main entrance.

The protesters demanded an investigation and action against anyone found responsible. Their demands also included better security in girls' hostels, accountability of hostel officials and protection from action over the protests.

3. Campus property is damaged

The protest soon escalated, with reports of damage to university property.

Videos circulated on social media showed protesters damaging window panes and flower pots and setting objects on fire. Reports also said furniture, motorcycles and other property were damaged.

One protester was seen climbing onto a decommissioned MiG-23 aircraft, while others climbed onto a military tank installed on the campus.

4. NH-44 is blocked

At around 4 am, protesting students moved onto the Delhi-Amritsar NH-44 outside the university and blocked traffic.

The blockade caused significant disruption on the highway connecting Jalandhar and Phagwara and affected traffic towards other parts of Punjab as well as neighbouring states.

Police initially persuaded the protesters to clear the highway, but the blockade was later imposed again.

5. Police register rape case and form SIT

Police registered an FIR against an unknown person on charges of rape following a complaint by students.

A SIT was subsequently constituted to investigate the allegation. The probe includes police officers as well as representatives of the protesting students.

DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said the investigation would examine forensic, CCTV and phone data.

“The matter will be investigated scientifically, and forensic, CCTV and phone data will be examined. We have asked students’ representatives to be part of our investigation. We will unearth the truth.”

6. LPU denies the allegation

While police proceeded with the investigation, the university denied that a rape had taken place on its campus.

LPU Registrar Dr Monica Gulati said:

“Anti-social elements are spreading completely false, baseless and fabricated rumours through social media and other channels.”

The university said the claims were creating confusion and attempting to disturb the academic environment. It appealed to students and parents not to circulate unverified information.

LPU also released a video featuring three female students who said they were staying in the room where the alleged assault was reported and that no such incident had taken place there.

7. Police and students clash on Sunday evening

The situation deteriorated again on Sunday evening when police attempted to clear the NH-44 blockade.

According to officials, protesters threw bottles and later stones at police personnel and targeted police vehicles. Police used a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

The clashes then moved towards the campus.

Several police personnel were injured, while police vehicles were damaged and some were set on fire. Reports said three police vehicles were torched, while other vehicles were also damaged.

8. Heavy police force enters campus

With violence continuing, a heavy police force entered the university campus late Sunday night.

Senior officers, including ADGP M F Farooqui, Jalandhar Range DIG Naveen Singla and other senior police officials, were involved in efforts to restore order.

Police subsequently conducted a flag march inside the campus.

9. NH-44 traffic restored

The highway blockade was eventually cleared during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh said traffic had resumed and the situation was peaceful.

SP (Investigation) Harinder Gill said:

“The situation has been peaceful since last night. The university administration has suspended regular classes for 10 days. So, students have been leaving here since last night.”

He added: “We have made a large-scale deployment of police at all gates of the campus.”

10. LPU suspends classes for 10 days

Following the violence, LPU suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28.

The university also postponed its mid-term examinations until further notice. Students were allowed to return home after consulting their parents or guardians. Those remaining on campus were advised to stay inside their hostels or residences and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in the unrest.

11. Students begin leaving the campus

On Monday morning, several students were seen leaving LPU with their belongings as heavy police deployment continued around the campus.

Student Vishal Kumar said many students were leaving because of concerns over their safety.

“There was so much violence at night. Then we got a message from the university about the 10-day holiday. Everyone is leaving for home now. Safety is an issue. The scenes last night were horrific,” he said.

12. Police say situation under control

Police said the situation was under control on Monday, with forces deployed at the university gates and around the campus.

The developments have also prompted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to call for stringent action against those responsible for the violence. DGP Gaurav Yadav is scheduled to visit LPU and review the situation.

What remains under investigation

The central allegation of sexual assault has not been established by the available investigation so far. Police have registered an FIR and are examining CCTV footage, forensic evidence and phone data, while the university continues to deny that the alleged incident occurred on campus.