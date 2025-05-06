What is Karnal bunt disease found in Punjab, is it safe to consume the wheat

Karnal bunt, a fungal disease, has been detected in freshly harvested wheat in parts of Muktsar district, raising concern among farmers and agriculture officials. The Agriculture Department officials have confirmed its presence and sent samples to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, for final testing.

The disease has been reported in Gurusar, Madhir, Harike Kalan, Kotli Sanghar and some other villages. Acting swiftly, officials have urged farmers not to use grains from the affected areas as seeds for the next season to prevent further spread.

Notably, Muktsar is the home district of Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian.

Speaking to The Tribune, Dr Karanjit Singh Gill, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “Karnal bunt disease has been detected in some villages. However, we have sent samples to PAU, Ludhiana, for final confirmation. During my visits to local mandis, I spotted 1-2 per cent blackened wheat grains at one heap in the Muktsar grain market. In Kotli Sanghar village, the percentage was slightly higher, around 2-3 per cent on some heaps.”

He added, “The disease seems to have occurred because the crop appeared healthy throughout the season and farmers skipped fungicide sprays. It became visible only after harvesting. Had we known earlier, we would have recommended preventive fungicide. Now, we are strongly advising farmers not to store these grains as seed for next year. The infected crop, however, can still be consumed by humans and animals after thorough cleaning.

Meanwhile, the detection of the disease has sparked concerns over grain procurement.

Farmer leader Thana Singh said, “The issue came to light when some farmers reported that blackened grains were being rejected during procurement. If the government fails to buy the crop at the minimum support price (MSP), we will be left with no option but to protest.”

Another farmer leader, Kuldeep Singh, echoed similar concerns. “We deserve a fair price. Many farmers believe the disease is caused by substandard seeds. I urge fellow farmers not to sell their produce at throwaway rates,” he said.

What is Karnal bunt?

Karnal bunt is a fungal disease that affects wheat, causing discolored, partially smutted grains with a fishy odour. It spreads primarily through infected seeds and soil.