What rape accused AAP MLA Pathanmajra said on Australian TV, leaving Punjab Police ‘red-faced’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who had been absconding since September, has reportedly been located in Adelaide, Australia. Pathanmajra, the Sanour MLA, is wanted by the Punjab Police in connection with alleged rape and cheating charges.

Advertisement

According to The Australia Today, Pathanmajra appeared in a video interview on a Punjabi web channel, claiming that the allegations against him are part of a "political conspiracy." He added that he would return to India only after securing bail.

Advertisement

The police have been searching for Pathanmajra since September 2, when attempts to arrest him at a Haryana farmhouse were reportedly thwarted by his supporters. Following missed court hearings, a Patiala court declared him an absconder.

Advertisement

The MLA faces charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation, with a woman accusing him of deceiving her about his marital status before initiating a relationship in 2021. She has also alleged sexual exploitation, threats, and harassment.

Pathanmajra has denied all allegations, claiming he fled India fearing a "fake encounter". His presence in Australia has drawn criticism from opposition parties in Punjab, who have accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of protecting the MLA.

Advertisement

Punjab Police have reportedly requested assistance from central agencies to verify Pathanmajra’s location and are exploring the possibility of extradition.

Diplomatic channels have been engaged to seek cooperation from Australian authorities, with lookout notices and proclamations already in place.

With inputs from ANI