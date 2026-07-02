'Whatever will be, will be': Left out of Punjab Congress revamp, Manish Tewari posts cryptic message

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday shared a cryptic post on social media after being left out of the party's organisational reshuffle in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Reacting to a newspaper report on his exclusion from the newly announced state committees, Tewari wrote on X: "Wish I had an antidote for the insecurities of individuals and institutions! Having said that, INCIndia has given me enough over the past 45 years and I have also devoted my entire adult life in the service of the Indian National Congress over the decades. Que sera, sera. Whatever will be, will be."

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The post came a day after the Congress announced a new organisational structure for Punjab, appointing chairpersons for key election-related committees and three working presidents, while assigning no organisational responsibility to Tewari.

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A three-time Lok Sabha MP, Tewari currently represents Chandigarh. He has previously represented the Anandpur Sahib and Ludhiana parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

According to a statement issued by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the appointments with immediate effect.

Under the new structure, Charanjit Singh Channi will head the Campaign Committee, while Vijay Inder Singla will chair the Election Management and Coordination Committee. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been appointed chairperson of the Core Committee and Amar Singh will head the Manifesto Committee.

The party also retained Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee and Pratap Singh Bajwa as Leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

In addition, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka and Sangat Singh Gilzian have been appointed working presidents of the Punjab Congress.

ANI inputs