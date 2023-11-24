What's status of Bills passed in June, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann asks Governor

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, November 23

Buoyed by the Supreme Court of India pulling up the Governor of Tamil Nadu for sitting over the Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and the declaration of the special sitting of the Vidhan Sabha on June 19-20 as valid, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written a letter to Governor Banwarilal Purohit asking him about the status of the Bills passed by the Vidhan Sabha in June.

In the letter written by the CM today, he sought to know the fate of the Bills passed by the Vidhan Sabha in its special sitting of June 19-20. These Bills include the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023; the Punjab Police (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Punjab Affiliated Colleges Amendment Bill, 2023.

Official sources in the Chief Minister’s Office have confirmed to The Tribune that a letter had been drafted by a legal team of the government after reading the full order of the Supreme Court of India declaring the June special sitting as valid, passed on November 10 but uploaded this evening. “The letter will reach the Punjab Raj Bhawan on Friday morning,” said an official.

The Governor had three options — he can grant his approval to these Bills so that these can be enacted. Secondly, he can send the Bills to the President and thirdly, the Governor can return these Bills to the Punjab Government.

Sources say that if the Governor returns the Bills to the government, then the AAP government plans to again table these Bills in the winter session and get those passed in the House.

Though the Bills were sent to the Punjab Governor for his consent in June, there has been no word from Punjab Raj Bhawan on the status of the Bills. The Governor had earlier cast doubt on the legitimacy and legality of these four Bills passed by the Vidhan Sabha, saying that the special sitting when these were passed was in “breach of law and procedure”.

After the state’s AAP government knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court last month, the Governor gave his consent to the three money Bills to be tabled in the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha which begins next Tuesday.

