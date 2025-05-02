What’s the new phase of anti-drug drive

The focus is on a change in strategy as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s ambitious ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ drive to eradicate the drug menace enters its second phase in the state. The ‘modernisation of Nasha Mukti Kendras’ programme involves upgradation of rehabilitation facilities for addicts and strengthening the involvement of support groups and the affected families.

De-addiction set-up

The Punjab Government runs 36 drug de-addiction and 19 rehabilitation centres, while the state has 177 de-addiction and 72 rehab centres in the private sector. Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) is being provided at 565 centres.

The government aims to increase the number of beds in the de-addiction centres from the existing figure of 1,500 to 5,000. Government medical colleges, private medical and nursing colleges, reputed private hospitals and private de-addiction/rehabilitation centres have been roped in.

Process of change

Instead of the routine procedure of providing just the medicines to most and admitting those who need indoor rehabilitation, the upgraded care includes diverse treatment options — inpatient and outpatient care, medication-assisted treatment and tele-therapy.

The new regimen incorporates yoga and special supportive communities for providing personal attention to each patient.

Besides increasing the capacity of the de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, special attention is to be paid to the quality of services. Air-conditioners are being installed to make the stay of inhabitants more comfortable. The government also claims that special care is being taken to provide adequate supplies of the detoxification medicine Buprenorphine at OOAT centres.

Counselling, courses

The government claims it would recruit 343 counsellors shortly. A uniform and balanced food menu, it says, has been prepared to provide nutritious and healthy meals to the patients at these centres. Also, skill development courses are being started at these centres.

Onus on DCs

The Punjab Government has made the Deputy Commissioners responsible for the adequate supply of medicines, consumables and beds at all OOAT and de-addiction centres under their jurisdiction. It has warned that lapses, if any, will invite strict disciplinary action.

Concurrently, the police are continuing with strict action against the suppliers. According to Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav, till last week, a total of 4,659 FIRs had been registered under the NDPS Act since March 1. A total of 836 cases have been decided, 744 of which resulted in convictions. Yadav said 144 drug kingpins have been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years or more.

Problems on ground

Shortage of staff remains the biggest hurdle in upgrading de-addiction and OOAT centres. Without adequate recruitment, the intended government scheme for counsellors and support staff could fall flat.

Doctors and healthcare workers have sought adequate security and setting up of CCTV cameras, citing the high risk of unpleasant scenes with addicts.