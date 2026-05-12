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Home / Punjab / WhatsApp chats show Punjab Vigilance official OP Rana’s role in Rs 13-lakh bribery case: CBI

WhatsApp chats show Punjab Vigilance official OP Rana’s role in Rs 13-lakh bribery case: CBI

CBI made the submission while seeking remand of accused Raghav Goyal and Vikas alias Vicky Goyal

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:44 PM May 12, 2026 IST
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The CBI told a Chandigarh court that incriminating WhatsApp chats recovered from the mobile phone of accused Raghav Goyal during the investigation have revealed sustained communication between accused OP Rana and Raghav Goyal.

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CBI said this clearly indicates the active involvement of accused OP Rana, Reader to the Director General (DG), Vigilance, in the criminal conspiracy.

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The chats further disclose the exchange of confidential and sensitive information pertaining to vigilance enquiries, complaints, and FIRs with private individuals, thereby prima facie reflecting abuse of official position and unauthorised dissemination of official information.

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CBI made the submission while seeking remand of accused Raghav Goyal and Vikas alias Vicky Goyal, and said that on May 11, during trap proceedings, accused Raghav Goyal deputed his associate Ankit Wadhwa to collect the bribe amount from the complainant at JW Marriott, Sector 34, Chandigarh. Accordingly, co-accused Ankit Wadhwa visited the hotel and accepted a bribe of Rs 13 lakh and one mobile phone (Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7) from the complainant on the directions of accused Raghav Goyal.

Upon receipt of the bribe amount and the mobile phone as illegal gratification, co-accused Ankit Wadhwa informed accused Raghav Goyal, who acknowledged the same. The cash and mobile phone were subsequently recovered from Wadhwa’s possession during the trap proceedings.

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