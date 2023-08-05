WhatsApp number to report illegal colonies in Punjab

Chandigarh: Local Government Minister Balkar Singh launched WhatsApp number 78891-49943 to lodge complaints about unauthorised constructions and colonies. All complaints will be promptly reviewed and acted upon by relevant authorities, the minister said. TNS
Ambulance drivers defer stir
Chandigarh: Ambulance drivers and emergency medical technicians deferred their strike after an assurance by the government that all their 'just' demands would be met. Hundreds of these employees assembled at the Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Mohali to raise their demand for higher wages. They deferred the strike after an assurance of a meeting with the CM.
