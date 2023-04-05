Wheat arrival begins in Punjab

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: Wheat has started arriving in mandis across the state. In all, 123 tonnes of wheat has arrived in the mandis till Tuesday. — TNS

5 new Covid cases in Muktsar

Muktsar: The district health authorities on Tuesday said five new Covid cases had detected in the district in 24 hours. Dr Ranju Singla, Chief Medical Officer appealed to the public to wear face masks and avoid going to crowded places. TNS

Four held for cricket betting

Abohar: The Police raided a house in Sriganganagar on Monday and found five persons registering bets on cricket matches. Four bookies were caught on the spot while one managed to escape. SP Paris Deshmukh said a house was raided by a team led by SI Sujit Kumar and four person were held. OC

Illegal weapons seized

Abohar: Inspector Ganesh Kumar Bishnoi said that a Honda City car was stopped and searched near Chak 84 RB village and pistols were seized from Sukhwinder Singh and Jaspal Singh.