Wheat arrivals in Punjab cross 100 lakh metric tonnes

PTI

Chandigarh, April 28

The total wheat arrivals has crossed 100 lakh metric tonne in the ‘mandis’ of Punjab.

The total arrival of wheat crossed 100 lakh metric tonne (LMT) till Thursday, said an official statement here.

Of the total arrivals so far, about 3.5 LMT have been purchased by traders, while the rest has been picked up by government agencies at Minimum Support Price, the statement said.

Notably, the wheat procurement in the state began on April 1, but due to unseasonal rain in many parts of the state, the pace picked up a few days later.

Punjab’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak said the procurement of wheat has entered its last phase.

The total wheat arrivals has crossed 100 LMT already and has surpassed the entire procurement of last year, which stood at 96 LMT.

Comparing the arrivals with the previous year, the Minister said that “it is a matter of pride that once again Punjab is on top in feeding the nation, with almost 50 per cent of the nationwide government purchase of wheat happening in the State”.