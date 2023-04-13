Wheat arrives in Muktsar mandis, procurement yet to commence

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 12

The wheat crop has started arriving in mandis in Muktsar district, but the purchase will start after two-three days. Reasons: The officials concerned are awaiting the norms to purchase the shrivelled and broken grain. Further, the grain is said to be moist.

As of now, 682 MT of wheat has arrived in the mandis. The pace of arrival is expected to pick up in two-three days.

Some farmers were today seen spreading their crop in the open to dry it. Meanwhile, a commission agent said the fresh wheat crop started arriving in the mandis on Tuesday.

Gaurav Garg, District Mandi Officer (DMO), Muktsar, said, “The fresh crop has started arriving in the mandis, but the purchase will start in two-three days as the norms to buy the shrivelled and broken grain are yet to come from the Centre. The samples of the fresh wheat crop were lifted recently.”

The untimely rain accompanied by hailstorm had caused widespread loss to the wheat crop.

The special girdawari to assess the damage to crops is underway in the district. A 65-year-old farmer from Bhallaiana village here, who was reportedly upset due to his crop loss, allegedly ended his life by jumping into a canal last week.

Meanwhile, Saroj Rani Aggarwal, District Revenue Officer (DRO), Muktsar, said, “The special girdawari report is almost ready and we will start disbursement of compensation to the farmers as a token on Thursday.”

Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “I have inspected the quality of grain in some fields, where the crop had flattened and the size of granules was smaller than the normal. However, the exact report can be given after a few days.”