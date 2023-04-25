Wheat glut at Dhuri grain market, admn issues notice to contractor

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 24

Amid tall claims of the district authorities, slow lifting of wheat has been reported at Dhuri grain market.

A total of 39,400 metric tonnes (MTs) of wheat has been lifted out of 68,380 MTs so far.

Senior officials said they had issued a notice to the contractor and directed him to lift the stock immediately.

Jagtar Samra, chief, Dhuri Federation of Arhtiyas’ Association, said, “We have repeatedly asked the authorities to improve the lifting process, but to no avail. We urge Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to look into the matter. A fresh spell of rain may impact the quality of procured wheat.”

On April 23, Pungrain lifted 940 MTs, Markfed 680 MTs, Punsup 2,250 MTs and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 230 MTs.

Hardev Singh, another arhtiya, said, “We have met officials concerned to accelerate the process. Without proper lifting, there is no space left at Dhuri grain market. If the contractor is not doing his work properly, authorities must act sternly against him.”

Sangrur District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC) Satbir Singh said they had issued a notice to contractor for slow lifting. “Earlier, he had 300 labourers for Dhuri grain market. From today onwards, he has increased the number of labourers. Things have started to improve,” the DFSC said.