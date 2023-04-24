Wheat lifting comes to a halt at Jalalabad grain market

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, April 23

The commission agents of Jalalabad observed a strike against the demand of “dalla” (additional charges) by some truck operators for lifting their procured wheat on a priority basis from the Jalalabad grain market. As a result of this, lifting was halted today.

Kaptan Chhabra, president, Jalalabad Arhtiya Association, said the commission agents had decided to observe a complete strike for two days — Sunday and Monday — and boycott the lifting process.

Commission agent Sachin Midha said some truck operators had been demanding Rs 12-13 per bag (each bag weighing 50 kg) as “dalla”.

Some agents had to pay the amount to expedite the lifting due to a shortage of space and inclement weather prevailing in the area as the crop had been lying in the open.

The agents have demanded that the government immediately check the illegal practice.

According to official sources, 3,31,035 metric tonnes (MT) of grain have arrived in Fazilka district so far. Out of this, 3,20,895 MT has been procured by government agencies, but merely 55,106 MT had been lifted till Saturday evening.

District Food and Supplies Controller Raj Rishi Mehra claimed that lifting had been expedited. He claimed ignorance about the strike in Jalalabad and said he would look into it. About 86 per cent of the payment for the procured wheat had been made to the farmers, he added.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal held a meeting with the representatives of different procurement agencies and directed them to expedite the lifting process. She took notice of the lack of vehicles to lift the wheat. She said the transporters unable to provide sufficient number of vehicles to the contractors on time shall be blacklisted and suitable action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, tractor-trailer operators and farmers under the banner of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Dakaunda) blocked the Fazilka-Ferozepur highway outside the grain market as they were not allowed to transport the procured wheat. Notably, as per the government policy, only trucks are allowed to ferry the procured wheat.

Union president Harish Nadha alleged that they are being given step-motherly treatment. He said the government’s decision to not allow tractor-trailer operators to ferry the procured wheat from grain markets to godowns or to special goods trains was highly condemnable.

“We are being rendered jobless,” rued Parkash Singh, chief, Tractor-Trailer Union. They also staged a protest outside the office of the DC and announced that they would intensify their agitation if their demand was not accepted.