Wheat lifting still tardy in Punjab

Khanna, April 11
5.75 LMT grain has been brought to markets so far, with arrival gaining momentum.
4.17 LMT of wheat bought by government agencies, 24,000 MT by private traders.
83,000 MT lifted from grain markets so far, much to dissatisfaction of farmers.
1,862 mandis & 459 temporary yards have been notified for wheat purchase.
Rs 2,020 a quintal, the price at which pvt traders bought grain, Rs 5 above MSP, in Khanna.
2.67 LMT wheat arrived in state mandis on Sunday.
2.19 LMT purchased of the total grain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: National Assembly to elect new PM today
Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...
Protests rage, pressure mounts on Lankan President, PM to resign
More Tamils flee to India | Nepal central bank guv sacked am...
Joe Biden to speak with PM Modi ahead of 2+2 meet today
Will discuss Covid pandemic, climate, global economy
Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh
Blames them for tardy sacrilege probe
Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman
Raja Warring, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal re...