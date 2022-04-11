Wheat lifting still tardy in Punjab

Khanna, April 11

5.75 LMT grain has been brought to markets so far, with arrival gaining momentum.

4.17 LMT of wheat bought by government agencies, 24,000 MT by private traders.

83,000 MT lifted from grain markets so far, much to dissatisfaction of farmers.

1,862 mandis & 459 temporary yards have been notified for wheat purchase.

Rs 2,020 a quintal, the price at which pvt traders bought grain, Rs 5 above MSP, in Khanna.

2.67 LMT wheat arrived in state mandis on Sunday.

2.19 LMT purchased of the total grain.