Wheat stock piles up, arhtiyas rue lack of transport facilities

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 20

Following slow lifting due to sudden influx of wheat at grain markets and labour shortage, arhtiyas in the district have complained of lack of transportation facilities. The transportation contractors don’t have enough trucks to transport wheat to godowns.

Harjit Singh Sheru, president, Arhtiya Association, New Grain Market, Patiala-Sirhind road, said, “The contractors don’t have their own trucks. But they have been getting contracts since the rule of the previous governments. Their failure to provide transportation facilities has led to piling up of wheat at grain markets. Even Patiala Deputy Commissioner has asked contractors to speed up transportation of wheat to godowns.”

Gurmeet Singh, who has the contract for lifting wheat at the Mehmadpur grain market on the Sangrur road, confirmed the shortage of transport vehicles. He said, “We are facing shortage of vehicles. Trucks are provided by union leaders. They can’t be pushed to send vehicles to a location as per our choice.”

Gurmeet has the transportation the contract for grain markets at Mahmadpur, Dhablan, Dakala and Dahdera in Patiala district.

A commission agent said over 5.50 lakh gunny bags had been filled with purchased wheat at the New Gain Market. He said, “Not even one lakh gunny bags have been lifted till now. Over 70 per cent of the produce from the district has reached grain markets. Not even 20 per cent of it has been lifted.”

Jaswinder Singh Rana, president, Arhtiya Association, Patiala district, said, “The lifting of wheat is slow. The FCI has directed us to store wheat at covered godowns only, which are less in number. Only 10 per cent of procured wheat has been lifted from grain markets. The matter has been raised at the meeting with the DC today.”