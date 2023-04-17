When cops approached Revenue Dept over jurisdiction

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 16

The police in Faridkot had to seek the help of the Revenue Department to settle confusion over territorial jurisdiction after a drowning incident, in which three youths died.

The incident occurred two days ago when a car carrying Harman Singh, Jagmohan Singh and Davinder Singh fell into the Sirhind feeder canal near Faridkot. The residents of adjoining villages had pulled the car out within an hour of the incident and the dead bodies of the youths were recovered by divers on Sunday.

The confusion arose as the incident had occurred on the outskirts of the town, and the officials of both the Sadar and City police stations were unclear about their territorial jurisdiction in taking legal action.

To resolve the issue, a team from the Revenue Department, led by a Sub-Registrar, visited the incident spot with a cadastral map showing the boundaries of the sub-divisions. After studying the map, the Sadar police in Faridkot was found to have the territorial jurisdiction of the site of the incident and took necessary legal action.

According to a senior police officer in the district, there is no restriction on an Investigating Officer in forwarding an FIR to a police station in case of confusion about the territorial jurisdiction, provided the officer concludes that the crime was committed within the territorial jurisdiction of that station.