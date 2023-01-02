When will you remove Sarari from Cabinet: Khaira to Mann

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 1

The president of the All India Kisan Congress and Bholath MLA, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant when he would remove Fauja Singh Sarari from his Cabinet.

Referring to the resignation of Sandeep Singh, Sports Minister of Haryana, over allegations of sexual harassment, Khaira raised the issue of Sarari and said allegations against Sarari were no less serious and were on record.

“The case against Sarari is of a serious nature since he has been caught on record discussing how to extort money from a contractor with his Officer on Special Duty, which has been confirmed by the latter,” Khaira alleged.

He asked Chief Minister Mann what more proof did he require to remove him from the ministry and register an FIR against him.