‘Where are farmer unions now? Mahinder Kaur’s testimony incomplete in Kangana Ranaut defamation case

The testimony of 83-year-old Mahinder Kaur, a farmer from Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda district who filed a defamation case against Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, remained incomplete on Tuesday. The court fixed November 5 as the next date of hearing.

Mahinder Kaur appeared in person before the court, while Kangana attended the proceedings via video conference. The hearing was held in camera, with only those directly involved in the case allowed inside.

Advertisement

According to Mahinder Kaur’s counsel, her testimony could not be completed due to a shortage of court time and her health condition. The defence also sought to confront her with a video interview in which she had allegedly used objectionable language against Kangana, the counsel said.

Advertisement

The defence wants to place the video before the court and question Mahinder Kaur about her earlier statement. The matter is expected to be taken up on November 5, subject to the filing and disposal of the relevant application.

Speaking to reporters after the proceedings, Mahinder Kaur, who was sitting in a wheelchair, said she remained determined to pursue the case despite her age and health condition. She expressed confidence that the truth would prevail.

Advertisement

“Where are the farmer unions now? I am alone in my fight and will continue it. Kangana has forced me to make rounds of the courts at this age,” she said.

Her counsel said arguments on an application seeking the surrender of Kangana’s passport would be heard after Mahinder Kaur’s evidence was completed.

The case stems from a 2020 tweet in which Kangana allegedly misidentified Mahinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano, a participant in the Shaheen Bagh protests, and claimed that such women were “available for Rs 100” to participate in protests.

Mahinder Kaur filed a criminal defamation complaint against Ranaut in January 2021. A local court granted Kangana bail in the case on October 27 last year.