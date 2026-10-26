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Home / Punjab / Where is AAP govt’s Rs 250-crore drug survey report, asks Sunil Jakhar

Where is AAP govt’s Rs 250-crore drug survey report, asks Sunil Jakhar

The former Punjab BJP president says Rs 250 crore spent, 28,000 employees deployed and 65 lakh families surveyed, but report nowhere to be seen

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:31 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. PTI file photo
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Monday questioned what had happened to the AAP government's statewide drug survey, which he said cost Rs 250 crore, involved 28,000 employees and covered 65 lakh families, yet had produced no public report.

He challenged the government to release the findings, alleging that the survey's real objective was to study the drug trade commercially so that the party could take control of the illicit business and maximise its earnings.

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Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Jakhar claimed that the strategy had been devised by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia rather than Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asserting that only the duo was capable of hatching such a plan.

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He said families had been "humiliated" during the exercise. "Where is the report?" he asked.

He alleged that the survey was intended neither to benefit Punjab nor to address its problems, but to tarnish the state's image and map the entire supply chain, "from procurement to distribution". Had the Chief Minister visited villages as promised, Jakhar said, residents would have explained the situation themselves.

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Linking several cases, Jakhar cited the DGP's statement that pharmaceutical drugs account for 80 per cent of substance abuse. He alleged that the government had consequently drawn up a plan to control the supply chain and claimed that a drug inspector caught with large sums of money was subsequently brought into the government's fold, reinstated and appointed Drug Controller.

He also referred to a 2023 seizure of four kg of heroin by the Nathana police, in which, he said, Harry, who was lodged in Ferozepur jail, emerged as the prime accused. Jakhar said Harry had been sentenced to 20 years in a widely reported murder case in Abohar and faced seven other cases.

He alleged that the government facilitated Harry's parole in 2024 through the Fazilka Deputy Commissioner and SSP, after which he absconded to Dubai. Jakhar claimed that Harry now operates drug trafficking and extortion networks from Abohar to Ludhiana, while the police have closed his file.

Referring to constable Karam Singh, who was linked to the "Baaz" anti-drone system, Jakhar said 25 kg of heroin had been recovered from him and that he had admitted to arranging 24 more consignments.

He questioned whether the constable had acted alone or whether senior officers were also involved. He also cited seizures by the Narcotics Control Bureau involving sarpanches and leaders allegedly associated with the AAP in the border belt, claiming that these cases showed that people linked to the party controlled the procurement, transportation and sale of drugs. He said that only gangsters and criminals were safe in Punjab today and alleged that the drone routes used to smuggle drugs were also being used to supply weapons that were claiming the lives of young people.

Jakhar urged the CBI to extend its investigation into the Parvinder "Jhota" case in Mansa to the Drug Controller's office in Chandigarh rather than beginning with chemist shops. He said he would write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking an investigation into the Karam Singh and Harry cases, and called on the NIA to examine the international drug and weapons trafficking networks involved.

He said Mann had not visited Mansa even once to share the grief of Parvinder Singh's family and questioned the Health Minister's silence on pharmaceutical drug abuse. Claiming that the Mann government had lost public trust, Jakhar also alleged that no investigation had been initiated into the Guri Chahal matter despite High Court orders.

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