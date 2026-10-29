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Home / Punjab / Who are the new youth leaders of Punjab BJP?

Who are the new youth leaders of Punjab BJP?

BJP Yuva Morcha Punjab releases names of new state team ahead of 2027 polls; Anuj Khosla names eight vice-presidents, three general secretaries, eight secretaries and other office-bearers

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:53 PM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The appointments were made by BJYM Punjab president Anuj Khosla after consultations with BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon. File photo
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Gearing up for the 2027 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Punjab, on Thursday announced a revamped state team comprising office-bearers, spokespersons, cell convenors and state executive members.

The appointments were made by BJYM Punjab president Anuj Khosla after consultations with BJP Punjab president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

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The new team comprises eight vice-presidents, three general secretaries and eight secretaries, besides office and programme secretaries, spokespersons, media representatives and convenors of various cells. The move aims to strengthen the youth wing’s organisational structure and assign clear responsibilities across its various areas of work.

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Key office-bearers

Aabhas Shakir, Prateek Kapoor, Ravi Batra, Niharika Kamal, Kulbir Singh Ashu Amba, Yadwinder Singh Chahal, Robin Jindal and Vishal Sharma have been appointed vice-presidents. Sourabh Kapoor, Bharat Mahajan and Jagwinderpal Sandhu have been named general secretaries.

The secretaries are Karam Singh Lehal, Jaspreet Singh Jassa, Harmandeep Singh Meeta, Ankit Saini, Ravinder Rana, Roopkamal, Mohit Jund and Lomash Sharma.

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Pranav Mishra has been appointed office secretary, with Pankaj Luthra as co-office secretary. Hitesh Gawri will serve as programme secretary, assisted by co-programme secretaries Ishupal Gujjar and Roop Rana.

Sachin Moudgill has been appointed treasurer, while Narinder Khukhar and Gaurav Kumar Ginni have been named co-cashiers/treasurers.

Spokespersons and media team

Prashant Gambhir has been appointed chief spokesperson. Vidushi Thakur, Rajesh Rana, Gaurav Gill, Aman Kabarwal, Vivek Bains, Paras Bamba and Hardeep Singh Honey have been named spokespersons.

Gurwinder Kansal will serve as press secretary, with Vishal Sharma and Pankaj Sarangal as co-press secretaries. Pankaj Julka has been appointed media secretary, with Gaurav Verma and Vinay Choudhary as co-media secretaries.

Tanmay Bhardwaj has been appointed IT cell convenor, with Aryan Puri as co-convenor. Karan Kaushal will head the social media cell, with Rohit Chugh, Harsh Bhardwaj and Yogeshwar Salaria serving as co-convenors.

Cell convenors

Sports Cell: Varun Thakur, with Asseem Kakkar, Balwinder Singh, Jangsher Singh and Arun Kalia as co-convenors.

Human Rights Cell: Karambir Daleh, with Sachin Bassi as co-convenor.

College Outreach Cell: Amritveer Aujla, with Tarsem Singh as co-convenor.

NGO Cell: Vipul Khungar, with Yogesh Garg as co-convenor.

Legal Cell: Advocate Himanshu Jindal, with Advocates Ankit Wadhwa, Danish Mahajan, Mayank Sharma, Manik Moudgill and Arjun Trehan as co-convenors.

Policy, Research and Training Cell: Nikhil Wadhwa, with Vishaw Grover and Shivam Kumar Sharma as co-convenors.

Mann Ki Baat Coordinator: Smiley Mehta.

State executive members

The state executive members include Naveen Kumar Navi, Keerat Kaushik, Pratap Dhillon, Jimmy Sharma, Pankaj Rewari Kaku, Yajit Huria, Shubham Devgan, Madhav Brahmin, Ankush Sehajpal, Krishna Kapoor, Raghav Goyal, Chander Mohan, Arsh Baath, Harman Chahal, Sukhchain Singh, Baljit Singh, Shubham, Raghav Mahajan, Rishabh Beetan, Arjun Singh, Sumit Randev, Sukhnoor Singh Randhawa, Rajan Ghai, Pawan Saddi, Mahavir Sharma, Amit Bhargav, Thakur Vikram, Abhishek, Kamaldeep Singh Rakhra, Kanwar Pratap Sandhu, Harroop Gill and Alam Vijay Makkar.

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