Who are the ‘Punjabi Devils’ biker gang in the US? How California’s Jashanpreet Singh landed in gun trafficking case

A California court has sentenced Indian-origin biker gang founder Jashanpreet Singh to more than five years in prison after US authorities uncovered an illegal firearms trafficking operation allegedly linked to the outlaw motorcycle club “Punjabi Devils”.

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Founder of the Hells Angels-affiliated "Punjabi Devils," attempted to sell several illegal weapons to an undercover officer then skipped court, and booked a one-way flight to India in an attempt evade his charges. CBP notified the #FBI. Agents arrested him at SFO. Yesterday, he… pic.twitter.com/fIDZNXjqgT — FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) May 13, 2026

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The case has drawn attention for its alleged links to the notorious Hells Angels network and the seizure of machine guns, explosives and assault-style weapons.

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Who are the ‘Punjabi Devils’?

The “Punjabi Devils Motorcycle Club” is a Stockton-based biker gang founded by 27-year-old Jashanpreet Singh of Lodi, California. According to the US Department of Justice, the group was considered an “outlaw motorcycle gang” associated with the Hells Angels, one of America’s most infamous biker organisations.

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The gang reportedly used Punjab-themed symbols and Sikh imagery on jackets and social media, attracting attention within sections of the Punjabi diaspora in California. Some online discussions described the group as mixing Punjabi identity with outlaw biker culture.

How did Jashanpreet Singh get into the gun trafficking case?

Federal prosecutors said the case began with an undercover operation on June 6, 2025. Authorities alleged that Singh attempted to sell multiple illegal weapons to an undercover officer, including:

A short-barrelled rifle

Assault-style weapons

Machine gun conversion devices

A revolver

After the transaction, investigators searched Singh’s residence in California and allegedly found:

A machine gun

Additional conversion devices

A silencer

High-capacity magazines

Explosive devices, including a grenade and suspected Claymore mine

Authorities said bomb disposal teams were called to the property due to the explosives recovered during the raid.

Arrest while allegedly trying to flee to India

According to investigators, Singh later failed to appear in court in July 2025, prompting a warrant for his arrest. Federal agencies then tracked him to San Francisco International Airport, where he was arrested while allegedly attempting to board a flight to India.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Jail sentence

Earlier this week, US District Judge Dale A. Drozd sentenced Singh to five years and four months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to unlawful dealing in firearms and possession of a machine gun..