Who is Amrit Dalam, brother of CRPF jawan extradited from Moldova as front man of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang

Amritpal Singh, alias Amrit Dalam and Gurpal Singh, a resident of Dalam Nangal village under the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala, has been extradited from Moldova after allegedly emerging as a key front man of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria criminal network.

The 27-year-old, who is the brother of a serving CRPF jawan, has 21 FIRs registered against him across four districts of Punjab between 2019 and 2025, according to police records.

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While his brother Prabhjot Singh serves in the CRPF, police allege that Dalam became involved with the Bhagwanpuria network and was subsequently named in seven murder cases besides cases involving attempt to murder, extortion, narcotics, arms trafficking and attacks on police personnel.

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Dalam had fled India after Interpol issued a Red Notice against him. Police said he travelled on a passport bearing fake particulars and posed as Gurpal Singh, a resident of Ward 20, Gurdev Nagar, Kurukshetra, Haryana. He was eventually traced to Moldova and brought back to India to face trial.

According to police records, his criminal history began with an FIR registered in 2019 at Kotli Surat Malhi police station under Sections 302, 506, 148, 149 and 120-B of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act.

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His subsequent cases have been registered under provisions of the IPC, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), NDPS Act, Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

Police records show cases against him in Batala, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar. The most recent FIR was registered at Ludhiana's Division No. 7 police station in December 2025.

Murder cases

Police records list his first murder case in 2019, when an FIR under Section 302 of the IPC was registered at Kotli Surat Malhi police station in Batala. The case also invoked charges of rioting and criminal conspiracy.

He was subsequently named in several murder cases as gang-related violence intensified. FIRs invoking Section 103 of the BNS, which deals with murder, were registered against him at Chheharta in Amritsar in September 2025, City Batala in October 2025 and Civil Lines, Batala, in November 2025.

Officials said several other FIRs, including cases registered at Kalanaur in Gurdaspur during 2025, related to alleged attempts to murder and grievous hurt linked to gang turf battles.

Family and police profile

Police said Dalam studied up to Class XII at Kotli Surat Malhi before entering the world of crime.

His police profile describes him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a wheatish complexion and a scar above his left eye.

He has a sister, Baljeet Kaur, who is married to a carpenter in Gurdaspur, and two brothers. Prabhjot Singh serves with the CRPF, while Amanjot Singh, alias Ammu, has been described in police records as having a history of bad character.

Officials described Dalam's extradition as a significant breakthrough in the crackdown on the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria network, which has been linked by Punjab Police to several gangland killings and extortion cases in recent years.

The cases against Dalam are pending before courts, and the allegations against him are yet to be established at trial.