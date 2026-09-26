Who is Angad Singh Dhillon? Ludhiana link and his quick rise from Liberal Party organiser to Canada’s UAE ambassador

Angad Singh Dhillon has come a long way in Canadian public life in just over a decade.

The Canadian government has appointed Dhillon as its next Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), putting a Punjab-origin figure in one of Ottawa’s key diplomatic postings.

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His appointment was announced on September 25 by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand as part of a wider diplomatic reshuffle. Dhillon will succeed Radha Krishna Panday as Canada’s ambassador to the UAE.

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But who is Angad Singh Dhillon, and how did someone who entered Canadian politics as a field organiser rise to a senior diplomatic position?

From international relations graduate to Liberal Party organiser

Dhillon studied International Relations at Mount Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick.

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He entered Canadian politics in 2015, when he joined the Liberal Party of Canada as a field organiser in the Peel region. The area, which includes Brampton, Mississauga and parts of the surrounding region, has a large South Asian population.

As a field organiser, Dhillon was responsible for work across Peel’s 11 federal electoral districts during the 2015 election campaign. The Liberals won all 11 ridings in the region that year.

His work in the election campaign marked the beginning of a rapid rise within the Liberal establishment.

Dhillon subsequently moved to Ottawa and joined the Liberal Research Bureau, working in outreach and operations. His responsibilities included working with ministers and contributing to policy-related work concerning South Asian and East European communities across Canada.

One of the notable assignments associated with his early political career was the background work and logistics surrounding the Canadian government's apology for the 1914 Komagata Maru incident.

From political organisation to the federal government

Dhillon later moved into senior political and government roles, serving as chief of staff to two federal Cabinet ministers who handled the small business and transport portfolios.

In these roles, he was involved in the government's engagement with major international forums, including the G7, G20, United Nations General Assembly, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the International Transport Forum.

His most recent assignment was in the Office of Prime Minister Mark Carney, where he served as Director of Operations and Stakeholder Relations.

In that role, Dhillon was involved in efforts to re-engage Canada with key bilateral partners, including India and China. He also worked on stakeholder coordination for incoming investment commitments and the planning of Canada's inaugural national Investment Summit.

His appointment as ambassador to the UAE now takes him from the centre of Canadian political and government operations to a formal diplomatic role.

Angad Singh Dhillon's Punjab connection

For Punjab, Dhillon's appointment carries a strong local connection.

His family traces its roots to Ghungrana village in Ludhiana district. His family has also had a longstanding association with public life and agriculture in the region.

His great-grandfather, Gurnam Singh Ghungrana, was among the early members associated with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in the 1930s.

His grandfather, Jagjit Singh Ghungrana, was a progressive farmer and a prominent figure in the region. He was also associated with the Punjab Agro Industries Corporation and the management board of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The family's links with Punjab have therefore extended across religious institutions, agriculture and public life.

A fast rise in Canadian politics

Dhillon's career stands out for how quickly he moved through the political and government system.

He entered the Liberal Party in 2015 as a field organiser. From election campaign work in Peel, he moved to Ottawa, took up responsibilities with the Liberal Research Bureau, worked with federal ministers and eventually became chief of staff to Cabinet ministers.

He then moved into the Prime Minister's Office and became part of Mark Carney's senior team.

Now, at the age of a relatively young career compared with many traditional diplomats, Dhillon is set to represent Canada as ambassador to the UAE.

His journey from a young Liberal Party organiser in Peel to Canada's ambassador in Abu Dhabi also reflects the growing role of political professionals with South Asian backgrounds in Canada's public institutions.

For residents of Ghungrana and the wider Punjabi community, his appointment has added a distinctly local dimension to what is otherwise a major Canadian diplomatic posting.