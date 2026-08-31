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Home / Punjab / Who is Gagandeep Dhillon, Divya Mittal’s Punjabi husband who had also quit civil services in 2022?

Who is Gagandeep Dhillon, Divya Mittal’s Punjabi husband who had also quit civil services in 2022?

Former Indian Trade Service officer worked in foreign trade and export controls before returning to financial markets

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:51 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Gagandeep Singh Dhillon and Divya Mittal. Image credit: LinkedIn/ManeeshJaiswal
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Gagandeep Singh Dhillon, husband of 2013-batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre IAS officer Divya Mittal, has come into the spotlight following her resignation from the civil services on Sunday.

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Dhillon, a former civil servant himself, quit government service in May 2022 after a career spanning international finance and India’s trade administration.

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He has since returned to the financial markets and currently works as an algorithmic trader at Neuracap, according to his LinkedIn profile under the name Gagan Dhillon.

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Mittal announced her resignation in a rare move on Sunday, saying she had realised during her tenure that standing with what is right is a duty and not an option.

She had developed a reputation for direct public engagement during her field postings and, as Mirzapur District Magistrate in September 2022, began using public meetings in remote areas to hear grievances directly.

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Related news: Who is Divya Mittal? Why IAS officer’s resignation after 13 years is making headlines

According to a report in Indian Masterminds, Dhillon has family roots in Gidderbaha in Punjab. Before entering government service, he worked in international finance, including with BNP Paribas in Singapore and Citigroup in London, in roles involving derivatives market-making, credit options and foreign exchange trading.

From finance to civil services

Dhillon returned to India and appeared for the Civil Services Examination in 2010, clearing it on his first attempt. He subsequently joined the Indian Trade Service (ITS) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

During his government career, he served in the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), handling responsibilities related to import policies, export controls and international business regulations.

Dhillon resigned from government service in May 2022 while serving as Joint Director General in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Academic background

Dhillon completed his BTech in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Delhi in 2002 and an MBA in Financial Mathematics from IIM-Bangalore in 2005. He later completed a Micromasters in Data, Economics, and Development Policy from MIT during 2019-2020.

Dhillon and Mittal had both established careers in the corporate sector before returning to India. Dhillon worked with Citigroup in London, while Mittal was associated with JPMorgan, before the couple decided to prepare for the Civil Services Examination.

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