Who is Goldy Brar, his connection with Mohali killing, a daring audio

Fugitive terrorist Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a resident of Muktsar district, is back into the limelight via a purported audio clip released on social media, in which he claims responsibility for the murder of one Gurwinder Singh outside a Mohali court on Wednesday. Gurwinder was an accused in the 2020 murder of student leader Gurlal Brar, a cousin of Goldy Brar.

The sensational murder, carried out this afternoon in Mohali, has sent shockwaves throughout Punjab. The killing comes in the middle of the ‘Gangsteran Te Vaar’ campaign launched by Punjab Police.

Goldy is wanted in multiple criminal cases in India, including murder, extortion and organised crime. Goldy came into the national limelight after he claimed responsibility for the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moosewala, through a social media post. Since then, his name has repeatedly surfaced in cases linked to targeted killings, threats and extortion rackets in Punjab and neighbouring states.

The foreign-based gangster is accused of executing crimes through local shooters and frequently issuing audio messages to claim responsibility and threaten his rivals. The Central Government declared him a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2024.

Goldy was first booked for the murder of a youth in August 2014. The murder took place outside the Government College in Muktsar. He has since never looked back and emerged as the frontman of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who allegedly threatened Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as well. Goldy reportedly parted ways with Bishnoi recently.

Goldy, a former student leader in the 30s, was once close to some SAD leaders and his photographs with them are still available on social media. He was initially known by his code name “Doctor”.

His father, Shamsher Singh, was an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Punjab Police. He was given compulsory retirement in 2021 after his alleged role surfaced in a murder case in Muktsar district. His father and mother are currently in the custody of Muktsar Police in connection with a 2024 extortion case registered in the district.

Mohali murder

In the 4-minute-14-second audio clip, Goldy claims the killing of Gurwinder Singh, alleging police bias in the Gurlal Brar case. The audio, in Punjabi and unauthenticated, says, “I want to say this to the Punjab Government: If you have courage, speak fairly and face things head-on. If you don’t have the courage to reach me directly, your statement given in Gujarat has been proven wrong. You used the full force of all agencies and the police, yet you gained nothing from it. You’ve detained my elderly parents from Harmandir Sahib while they were there for darshan. Do you think this will scare us? We’re not afraid.

“The children of all leaders and police officers are settled abroad. You may be limited to Punjab, but we’re spread across the entire world. If things go that far, we know all your relatives, police, and leadership. Don’t act unjustly. If you do, we’ll be forced to respond in the same way... Don’t break our bond with our soil.”

Goldy’s daring audio clips

This is not the first time Goldy has purportedly claimed responsibility for a murder through a Facebook post or audio message. In the past, several such audios and Facebook posts have surfaced.

Senior police officers say the audio clip is being verified for its authenticity, adding that such messages are often released to instil fear, assert gang dominance and send warnings to rivals.