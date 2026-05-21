Who is Gurnoor Brar? Punjab-born speedster just on Indian cricket team selection

From the dusty cricket grounds of Punjab’s Malwa region to the brink of international cricket, Gurnoor Brar has scripted an inspiring journey powered by determination, raw pace and an unwavering love for the game.

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The 6-foot-5 fast bowler from Kheowali village in Muktsar district has now earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming ODI and Test series against Afghanistan, a milestone moment not just for the youngster, but also for Punjab cricket.

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Interestingly, cricket was not the first sport envisioned for Gurnoor.

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His father, ASI Sukhvir Singh Brar, was a national-level basketball player and wanted his son to pursue the same path. But Gurnoor had different dreams.

Despite resistance from the family in his early years, the lanky pacer continued to spend hours honing his skills with the cricket ball.

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“He was not deterred by the heat, the cold and the fatigue,” his mother, Manwinder Kaur Brar, recalled proudly.

Today, Gurnoor has emerged as the latest sporting success story from Punjab’s Malwa belt, following stars like Shubman Gill from Fazilka and Harmanpreet Kaur from Moga.

Known for consistently clocking speeds above 145 kmph, Gurnoor is currently part of the Gujarat Titans setup in the IPL and has previously represented Punjab Kings.

His rise through domestic cricket has been equally impressive. He was among Punjab’s leading wicket-takers in the Ranji Trophy and also shone in the Sher-e-Punjab League held in Mohali.

Family members say Gurnoor’s passion for cricket became evident during his school days. While studying in Class X, he firmly decided to pursue the sport professionally despite injuries and setbacks.

He reportedly idolised former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and often watched videos of South African pace legend Dale Steyn to improve his bowling.

Gurnoor studied at Ryan International School Chandigarh and completed his BA from DAV College Chandigarh last year.

His India selection sparked celebrations both in Mohali, where the family currently lives, and in Kheowali village, where his grandparents still reside.

His younger brother, Varnoor Brar, is also pursuing cricket in Mohali, making the sport a defining part of the family’s identity.

Relatives and childhood friends describe Gurnoor as humble despite his rapid rise.

“For us, his success means so much more. It has brought pride to Punjab,” said his maternal uncle Sarabjit Singh Dhaliwal.

Childhood friend Sherbaz Singh Fattanwala added, “It feels like yesterday that Gurnoor would come to Muktsar to play local tournaments here.”

Now, with the India cap within touching distance, Punjab’s latest pace sensation is ready for the biggest stage of his career.