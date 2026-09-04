Who is Kalwinder ‘Kal’ Dosanjh? Punjabi-origin Vancouver cop whose arrest has created a stir in Canada

Kalwinder Singh, also known as Kal Dosanjh, a Punjabi-origin Vancouver Police Department (VPD) officer and founder of a youth charity, has been arrested following a lengthy covert investigation into alleged fraud, theft and breach of trust.

The arrest of Dosanjh, a veteran police officer who was known in the community for his work with young people, has created a stir among the Punjabi community in British Columbia.

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According to information from the BC Prosecution Service, the 50-year-old officer is facing nine criminal charges linked to alleged offences committed between December 8, 2017, and July 25, 2025, in Vancouver, Surrey and other parts of British Columbia.

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The charges include four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of theft over $5,000 and one count of breach of trust by a public officer.

Who is Kalwinder ‘Kal’ Dosanjh?

Kulwinder Singh, popularly known as Kal Dosanjh, has served with the Vancouver Police Department for nearly 25 years. According to a report by Surrey Now-Leader, he also worked as a senior detective in the VPD's Financial Crimes Unit.

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Dosanjh spent years working in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside before becoming widely known for his community and youth-focused initiatives.

He is originally from a village near Phagwara in Punjab and lives in Surrey, British Columbia. Police arrested him from the area around 129 Street and 59 Avenue, according to the details available in the case.

Founder of KidsPlay Youth Foundation

In 2015, Dosanjh founded the KidsPlay Youth Foundation, a Surrey-based charity aimed at helping young people stay away from drugs, gangs and violence.

The organisation offered free sports programmes, camps and counselling for youth. His work through the foundation helped him build a strong public profile and reputation in the community.

However, his arrest has now put his professional career and charitable work under scrutiny.

What is the alleged multi-million-dollar fraud case?

According to allegations outlined in reports about the investigation, Dosanjh allegedly used his position as a police officer and his standing in the community to attract investors by promising high returns through real-estate investments.

It is alleged that he collected approximately C$25 million from hundreds of investors.

According to the allegations, some properties were purchased with cash, with investors reportedly told that the properties would later be sold at higher prices and the profits distributed among them.

The allegations further claim that some of those properties were subsequently mortgaged to banks and the funds were used to purchase other properties, including assets allegedly worth around C$20 million in Dosanjh's name.

As the real-estate market weakened, some of the mortgaged properties were reportedly foreclosed on, leaving investors facing losses and Dosanjh allegedly unable to repay the money.

These allegations have not been proven in court.

What charges does Kal Dosanjh face?

The BC Prosecution Service says Dosanjh faces nine charges:

• Four counts of fraud over $5,000

• Four counts of theft over $5,000

• One count of breach of trust by a public officer

The alleged offences cover a period from December 8, 2017, to July 25, 2025.

Co-accused Sarabjit Singh Gill also arrested

Dosanjh was not the only person arrested in the investigation.

His alleged co-accused, 51-year-old Sarabjit Singh Gill, has also been arrested. Gill faces six charges related to fraud and theft, according to the information released in the case.

The Vancouver Police Department's investigation reportedly lasted about two and a half years and was conducted covertly before the arrests.

Police also searched Dosanjh's residence and the office of the KidsPlay Youth Foundation. Investigators were seen removing boxes containing documents from the premises.

What has Kal Dosanjh's lawyer said?

Dosanjh's lawyers at Alliance Lawyers have denied the allegations and said their client is innocent.

The legal team has stressed that an arrest or the laying of criminal charges does not establish criminal liability and that the allegations have yet to be proven in court.

An attempt to contact Dosanjh for his response was also made, but his personal phone was reportedly switched off.

Dosanjh remains entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until the allegations are proven in court.