‘Who says?’ EC junks reports of Patiala MP Gandhi, family’s names missing from SIR rolls

In this season of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Commission (EC) has been in the news more over whose names have been deleted than whose have been added.

Today, the EC again found itself on the defensive amid reports that the names of Congress’s Patiala MP Dharamvir Gandhi and his family members were missing from the SIR rolls in Punjab.

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The EC has now issued a statement here dismissing the reports, clarifying that the names of Dr Dharamvir Gandhi and his family members are present in the draft electoral roll published on August 13, 2026.

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The statement reads, “Dr Dharamvir Gandhi, Member of Parliament, as well as his family members, wife Jagdamba Kaushal, daughter Rohani Prashar, daughter-in-law Chahat Sahuja, and son Nabendhu, are very much a part of the Draft Electoral Roll published on 13th August 2026. They are registered as electors in AC No 115 – Patiala, Part No 98, at Serial numbers 44 to 48.”