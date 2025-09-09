The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has approved the list of dignitaries who will welcome PM Narendra Modi at the Pathankot and Gurdaspur airports. The names have been forwarded to the Punjab Chief Secretary.

A different list has also been approved for dignitaries who will see off the PM at the two airports.

In the list of VIPs who will be receiving the PM at the Pathankot airport are Governor Gulab Chand Kataria; Union Minister of State Ravneet Bittu; state minister Aman Arora; Chief Secretary KAP Sinha; Lt Gen Chandpuria, Corps Commander; Gaurav Yadav, DGP; Aditya Uppal, Pathankot DC; and Daljinder Singh Dhillon, Pathankot SSP; besides several ex-Punjab BJP ministers and local BJP leaders of Pathankot.

Prominent among the VIPs who will receive the PM at the Gurdaspur helipad at the Tibri cantonment are Governor Kataria, Bittu, minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, KAP Sinha, Himanshu Aggarwal, officiating Gurdaspur DC, Vikramjeet Singh Kochhar, Station Commander, and Aditya, SSP, Gurdaspur.

Two other lists have also been prepared of dignitaries who will be present at the Tibri cantonment conference hall.