Why couldn’t CM Mann take action against illegal immigration racket in last 3 years, questions MoS Ravneet Bittu

Ravneet Bittu, MoS for Railways & Food Processing Industries, took a jibe at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as he addressed the media at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar on Saturday. Ahead of the arrival of a US military aircraft carrying the second batch of deportees, Bittu reached the airport and termed CM Bhagwant Mann as the actual culprit behind the entire situation.

“When the first flight of deportees landed in Amritsar, CM Bhagwant Mann was busy campaigning for Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. Now, under a hatched plan, he is accusing the Centre of defaming Punjab. In power for the last three years, why couldn’t he take action against illegal immigration racket running in the state? He has let down the people of Punjab,” said Bittu.

Commenting on the allegations by Mann that the Modi government was trying to tarnish the image of Punjab by landing the flight carrying deportees in Amritsar, Bittu said, “We don’t know the number of illegal immigrants that are still under detention in the US. We don’t have any information yet to claim that only Punjab is being targeted. There is a large number of illegal immigrants under detention and they belong to various states, including Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra. How is a plane landing in Punjab a matter of shame? These planes are bringing our own people back safely. We are, in fact, providing a safe homecoming to our own people.”