Why did Capt Amarinder Singh skip Amit Shah’s Moga rally?

Former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh skipped the BJP’s rally in Moga on Saturday as he was recuperating from knee surgery.

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Sources close to him told The Tribune that Singh personally spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought to be excused from attending the rally, citing his health condition.

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Notably, Captain Amarinder’s mugshot had featured in the BJP’s promotional posters for the Moga rally, though it was smaller than the larger images of his former Congress colleague — now BJP state president — Sunil Jakhar.

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Captain Amarinder, who served as Punjab Chief Minister, has long advocated an alliance between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He has repeatedly called for the two parties to join forces in Punjab to present a united political front.

However, he has also been candid about the BJP’s limitations in the state. In an earlier interview, he said the party did not understand Punjab well enough to build a strong organisational base independently, adding that forming a government in the state would be difficult without partnering with the SAD.