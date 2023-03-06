Why didn’t NIA go to Ajnala: World Peace Council

Chandigarh, March 5
Let India remain a secular nation. Demand for Hindu or Khalsa nation is a conspiracy, said peace activists on the second day of the ongoing National Conference of the All-India Peace and Solidarity Organization at Law Bhavan, Chandigarh.
Pallav Sengupta, chief, World Peace Council, said peace should be maintained at any cost. Raising a question mark on the role of the Centre, he said if the NIA could reach Bengal to probe small bomb blast incident, then why did it not reach Punjab when such a big incident happened.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj
The encounter took place at Kaundhiyara
Life sentence for Captain for 'staged' encounter in Kashmir's Amshipura
3 civilians were killed in July 2020 | Verdict subject to co...
Prison clash video viral, jail supdt held
2 accused in Moosewala case were killed on Feb 26