Why didn’t NIA go to Ajnala: World Peace Council

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

Let India remain a secular nation. Demand for Hindu or Khalsa nation is a conspiracy, said peace activists on the second day of the ongoing National Conference of the All-India Peace and Solidarity Organization at Law Bhavan, Chandigarh.

Pallav Sengupta, chief, World Peace Council, said peace should be maintained at any cost. Raising a question mark on the role of the Centre, he said if the NIA could reach Bengal to probe small bomb blast incident, then why did it not reach Punjab when such a big incident happened.